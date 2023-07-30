Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $62.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of BSX opened at $51.69 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

