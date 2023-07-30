Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital set a C$120.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.47.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$109.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$105.49. The stock has a market cap of C$102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$90.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( TSE:CP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.29 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.0040923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

