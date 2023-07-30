Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital set a C$120.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.47.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of CP stock opened at C$109.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$105.49. The stock has a market cap of C$102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$90.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.96.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.