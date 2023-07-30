Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$124.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$124.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$113.47.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CP opened at C$109.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$90.84 and a 12-month high of C$112.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$105.49.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
