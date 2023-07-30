Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$125.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.47.

Shares of CP opened at C$109.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$90.84 and a 12 month high of C$112.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( TSE:CP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.09). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.0040923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

