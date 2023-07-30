Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$125.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.47.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of CP opened at C$109.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$90.84 and a 12 month high of C$112.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.49.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
