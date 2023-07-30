Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Lowered to C$193.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$195.00 to C$193.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDNAF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Tire to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 0.2 %

CDNAF opened at $138.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.99. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $143.80.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

