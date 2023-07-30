Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.88.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$32.90 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$32.89 and a 12 month high of C$41.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$879.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3175355 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.