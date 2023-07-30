Capasso Planning Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.