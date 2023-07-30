CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

CarMax Trading Up 0.6 %

CarMax stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

