Caterpillar (CAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.51 per share for the quarter.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

CAT opened at $260.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,630,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

