Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Up 15.0 %

Celestica stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Celestica has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.