Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $20.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

CLS stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 885,919 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after buying an additional 792,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Celestica by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after buying an additional 570,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Celestica by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after buying an additional 511,100 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

