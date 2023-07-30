Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Celestica from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Celestica stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Celestica by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

