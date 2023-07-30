Centric Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average of $108.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

