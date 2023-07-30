Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,100 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 60.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 40.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.02. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $55.59.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 18.38%. Equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

