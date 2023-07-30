Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 14,866.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650,571 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $16,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 1,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,607,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,649,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Matt Aboud purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,415.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $9.08 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $838.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.65.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.91 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CENX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

