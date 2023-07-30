Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $35.95 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

About Chefs’ Warehouse

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 45,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

