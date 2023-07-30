Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $35.95 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse
About Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.