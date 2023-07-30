Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHMG. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $200.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.14. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 907 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $37,060.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,775.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 907 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $37,060.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,775.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Kenefick purchased 817 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.76 per share, with a total value of $28,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,420.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

