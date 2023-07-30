Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 83.17% and a return on equity of 124.43%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 16.3%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

