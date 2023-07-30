Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $2,807,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,207,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $2,807,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,207,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $673,810.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,896.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,710 shares of company stock valued at $11,971,866. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,363,000 after purchasing an additional 458,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after buying an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after buying an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chewy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,933,000 after buying an additional 438,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,419,000 after purchasing an additional 165,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $33.61 on Friday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 280.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

