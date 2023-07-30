Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.38

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

Shares of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.93 million during the quarter.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

