Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 million and a PE ratio of 8.48. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

