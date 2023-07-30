Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.57.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $205.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.06 and a 200 day moving average of $201.08. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

