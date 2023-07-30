Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 105,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 252,201 shares of company stock valued at $24,422,762 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $97.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

