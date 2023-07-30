Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Lowered to $155.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHDN. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.70.
Churchill Downs Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHDN opened at $118.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $89.17 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average of $130.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill Downs
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.