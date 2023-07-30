Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Lowered to $155.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHDN. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $118.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $89.17 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average of $130.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

