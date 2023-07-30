Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,788. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Ciena Stock Down 3.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,269,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,922,000 after buying an additional 73,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,559,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after buying an additional 242,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 383.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ciena by 79.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

