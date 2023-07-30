Citigroup Raises Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target to $12.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of WEAV opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $775.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $28,370.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 601,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $28,370.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 601,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $95,061.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,741,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,170 shares of company stock worth $2,631,143 in the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,898,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

