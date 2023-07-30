Citigroup Upgrades Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) to “Buy”

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
EGFEY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGFEY opened at $0.88 on Friday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.
About Eurobank Ergasias Services and
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, and Investment Property.
