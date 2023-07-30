Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. On average, analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMTG opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.98, a current ratio of 44.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,780,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after purchasing an additional 812,501 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,662,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 59.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 526,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 197,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.