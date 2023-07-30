Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 26,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $656,192.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,449,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,012,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 100.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

