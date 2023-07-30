Clearwater Paper (CLW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $525.40 million during the quarter.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CLW opened at $32.17 on Friday. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $544.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

CLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $196,583.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,922.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $196,583.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,922.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $82,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.