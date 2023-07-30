CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CMO Sells $19,125.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $19,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CNO opened at $25.54 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.14.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,891,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 43,023 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

