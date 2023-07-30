CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 97.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 263,463 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of CNX stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

