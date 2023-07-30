Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Gap Down to $77.11

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.11, but opened at $75.20. Colgate-Palmolive shares last traded at $75.27, with a volume of 3,073,577 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. KBC Group NV increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,382,000 after buying an additional 201,813 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 156,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

