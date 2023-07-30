Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $98.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

See Also

