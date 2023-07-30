Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 12,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 340,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 42.5% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

