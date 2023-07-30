Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 5.1 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $173.78 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $174.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

