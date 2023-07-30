Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.44 million, a PE ratio of -19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 410,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $2,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $2,736,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 711.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 174,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 165,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

