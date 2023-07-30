Community Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

GOOGL stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

