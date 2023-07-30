Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Conformis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Conformis has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 74.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Conformis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Further Reading

