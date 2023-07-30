Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.34

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 604506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Core & Main Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $140,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,121.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $140,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,121.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $811,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,382,706 shares of company stock worth $490,436,842 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

