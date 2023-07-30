CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CorVel Trading Down 1.0 %

CRVL stock opened at $204.17 on Friday. CorVel has a 12 month low of $135.81 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.04.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 33.16%.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 369,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,906,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 369,534 shares in the company, valued at $73,906,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $837,580. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 106,392 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,139,000 after buying an additional 74,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $10,475,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 239.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 377.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

