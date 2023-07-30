Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,322,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 633,250 shares.The stock last traded at $11.39 and had previously closed at $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Trading Up 22.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Costamare had a net margin of 53.06% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $248.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,442,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 101,331 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 840.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costamare by 99.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costamare by 20.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 175,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Costamare by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 164,247 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costamare

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.