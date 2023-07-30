Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE:COUR opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.75. Coursera has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $16.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,296,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,276,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 40,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $470,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 396,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,296,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,276,585.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

