Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) PT Raised to $70.00 at Stephens

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stephens from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $57.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $81,687.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

