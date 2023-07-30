Craig Hallum Increases First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target to $22.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 9.0 %

INBK stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $205.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Insider Activity at First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $150,640. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 247,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.