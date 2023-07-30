Craig Hallum Upgrades Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) to “Buy”

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UCTT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $433.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 1.20%.

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,661 shares of company stock worth $480,645. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000,000 after acquiring an additional 48,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,695,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,071,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 462,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

