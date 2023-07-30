Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald Sells 2,114 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.08, for a total transaction of $1,148,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,346,287 shares in the company, valued at $731,141,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,079 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.20, for a total transaction of $3,859,470.80.

On Monday, July 24th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 6,339 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total transaction of $3,480,491.34.

On Friday, July 21st, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,108 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.08, for a total transaction of $3,895,752.64.

On Wednesday, July 19th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total transaction of $5,571,181.12.

On Monday, July 17th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,538 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.97, for a total transaction of $4,175,825.86.

On Friday, July 14th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 8,782 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.19, for a total transaction of $4,814,204.58.

On Wednesday, July 12th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.42.

On Monday, July 10th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total transaction of $1,058,804.50.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CACC opened at $547.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.33. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $617.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $504.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACC. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.2% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 39,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

