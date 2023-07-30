Credit Suisse Group Boosts Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,915

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,913 ($37.35) to GBX 2,915 ($37.38) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RELX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.75) to GBX 3,040 ($38.98) in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.57) to GBX 2,960 ($37.95) in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Relx has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Relx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Relx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Relx by 51.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares during the period. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

