Critical Comparison: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) versus Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Geely Automobile and Li Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Li Auto 0 0 6 0 3.00

Li Auto has a consensus price target of $36.74, indicating a potential downside of 14.00%. Given Li Auto’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely Automobile $21.99 billion 0.65 $781.69 million N/A N/A Li Auto $54.51 billion 0.82 -$291.74 million ($0.17) -251.29

This table compares Geely Automobile and Li Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Geely Automobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li Auto.

Risk and Volatility

Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li Auto has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Li Auto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Geely Automobile and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A Li Auto -1.90% -2.32% -1.25%

Summary

Li Auto beats Geely Automobile on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It also offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands; vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment, and automobile parts and components; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. In addition, the company provides automotive design, software systems development, modular development, virtual engineering of intelligent electric vehicles, and mobility technology solutions; knock down kits; and engages in the preparation and construction of engine manufactory projects. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and internationally. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company offers its products through online and offline channels. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

