Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,824,000 after acquiring an additional 309,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,399,000 after buying an additional 838,972 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs



Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.



